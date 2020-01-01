On the Move

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Sept. 08, 2020)

The Israeli Air Force’s has a single air defense battalion operating the Iron Dome system, but shuffles batteries around the country on trucks to respond to local requirements as needed. (IAF photo)

The 137th "Iron Dome" battalion has only been active for three years and has already contributed significantly to Israel's national security. Commander of the battalion, Lt. Col. Amos, and three other soldiers from different roles share their experience about the unique battalion that constantly remains "on the move"



The 137th "Iron Dome" battalion has a unique mission. The battalion's personnel deploy launch sites across Israel, from north to south, and are required to maintain a high level of mobility. "Similar to Israel, the battalion also lives in constant tension between the northern and southern sectors", explains commander of the battalion, Lt. Col. Amos. "Thanks to our soldiers, the battalion is able to stay flexible and move from one side of the country to the next within 24 hours, as the situation dictates".



Always Mobile



Sgt. Ganika, a technician in the battalion, shares that she took part in quite a few deployments in various regions, and as part of her role, she must stay mobile: "Our ability to stay mobile is very important. We'll be in every place we're needed".



The training of the battalion's personnel, which consists of briefings, preparations, and training exercises, fits its unique character. "Recently, when tensions in the northern sector were heightened, we increased our readiness and prepared accordingly", shares Sgt. Ganika. "We're prepared for these scenarios - as part of redeployment, we discuss the situation. As soon as the operational order is delivered, we get ready, pack up, and go. Sometimes the timing is surprising, but we're prepared for every scenario".



Aside from preparations, the operational reality certifies the battalion's personnel to face constant change and operational activity even deep into the night. "When there's an operational event, we don't get much sleep. If we have to deploy now - we deploy", explains Cpl. Hoshen, a driver in the battalion. "We drive heavy vehicles with expensive equipment and there's no room for error. We must stay vigilant and extremely careful". She recalls a certain event:" I was home and got a phone call at the middle of the night. I was told: 'Hoshen, we're moving now'. Within 40 minutes, I reached the northern command headquarters. From there, we drove to deploy a launch site".



Protecting Home



Sgt. Ofek, a combatant in the battalion, has been part of eight deployments during his two years of service. He describes his work as challenging yet fulfilling: "The role is very dynamic - I don't always know exactly where I'll be every day at every hour. During every deployment, we feel a great sense of pride and satisfaction".



The combatant's conditions are often not ideal - they sleep in tents without a way to communicate with their families. Sgt. Ofek emphasized, however, that it is a task that must be done, despite the challenges: "I understand it is my duty to protect Israel's citizens. The amount of people who have thanked us for our service shows just how much they trust that we will get the job done".



Cpl. Hoshen, Sgt. Genika, and Sgt. Ofek all agree on their favorite place to deploy - where home is. "I've deployed several times and visited over twenty locations. There is no doubt that my favorite deployments are in Israel's central region, protecting my family", shared Sgt. Ofek. "My first deployment was in the center - there is no better feeling than starting your operational service protecting your home and the homes of many others".



-ends-



