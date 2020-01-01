Combat Crews of the S-400 "Triumph" and S-300PM2 "Favorit" Anti-Aircraft Systems Will Conduct an Exercise in the Leningrad Region

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 08, 2020)

A Russian Army unit loading an S-300PM2 anti-aircraft missile launcher. (RUS MoD)

An exercise was launched with the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Leningrad air defense army of the Western Military District in the Leningrad region.



The tactical exercise will consist of two stages. At the first stage, the military personnel will work out the actions of the plan to bring the divisions to the highest levels of combat readiness, as well as measures to prepare for conducting combat operations within the positional area. At the second stage, the units of the S-400 "Triumph" and S-300PM2 "Favorit" anti-aircraft missile systems will have to work out the issues of conducting maneuverable anti-aircraft battles.



As part of the exercise, the anti-aircraft missile system combat crews will march to temporary training positions, overcoming areas of rough terrain, repelling attacks by reconnaissance and sabotage groups of the mock enemy, as well as perform a set of measures to disguise special equipment.



After arriving at the new position, the military personnel will work out the tasks of conducting anti-aircraft combat in the course of repelling a massive missile air strike using electronic launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles at air targets.



One of the issues of the tactical exercise will be devoted to working out algorithms for interaction with radio engineering units of the formation to provide fire units with radar information.



