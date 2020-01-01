China's Biggest Airshow Cancelled in 2020 Over Pandemic (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sept. 09, 2020)

BEIJING --- China's International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country's biggest airshow, scheduled for November, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the next one will take place in 2022, the organiser said on Wednesday.The biennial event usually draws key suppliers - such as Airbus SE, Boeing Co and Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) - and has traditionally been used by Beijing to show off its growing aviation capability, such as military fighters and drones.