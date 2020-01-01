Airbus Jet Deliveries Slip In August, Stays Ahead of Boeing (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sept. 08, 2020)

By Tim Hepher





Airbus said it had delivered 39 jets in August, down from 49 a month earlier and slightly below the 41 in August last year. About a quarter of the deliveries were for low-cost carriers that are riding out the crisis relatively well compared to traditional rivals, such as India’s Indigo and Hungary’s Wizz.



Boeing, whose 737 MAX has been grounded for more than a year over two fatal crashes, delivered 13 jets in August.



Underlying deliveries at both planemakers are well below normal as airlines delay taking planes during the pandemic.



Airbus said it had delivered 284 aircraft so far in 2020, down 43% from 500 in the same period of 2019. Boeing delivered 87 jets in the first eight months, down from 276 a year earlier. (end of excerpt)





The Month in Review: August 2020

(Source: Airbus; issued Sept. 08, 2020)

Airbus’ 2020 gross orders by August 31st totalled 370 aircraft, with net orders of 303, after the year’s cancellations. The company registered 1 new order for an ACJ320neo and no cancellations in August.



In August, Airbus delivered a total of 39 aircraft spread out between 35 A320 Family aircraft including the first A321neo to Gulf Air, two A330 including the first A330-900 to Portuguese carrier Orbest and two A350.



Airbus’ backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered as of August 31st stood at 7,501 comprising 524 A220s, 6,091 A320 Family aircraft (including 6,034 A320neo Family), 319 A330s (including 285 A330neo Family), 558 A350 XWBs and nine A380s.





