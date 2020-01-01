Bell Announces New Miami, FL Facility Opening

To maintain great products that serve as valuable assets for businesses, emergency medical services and personal travel across the globe, Bell partners with customers in every corner of the world. Expanding our global footprint and making sure our services are easily available to our diverse customers requires the aid of maintenance facilities and partners.



This week marks another significant aftermarket milestone as our new state of the art Miami Service Center opens another facility to assist global commercial aircraft customers.



Expanding our presence in this city includes establishing a talented team that offers a full range of service solutions and product upgrades for all Bell commercial aircraft. Recently, the Miami Service Center entered into a maintenance agreement with Airways International Limited located in Jamaica.



The Bell Miami team will support this customer from our new 31,000 sq. ft. facility at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) to receive both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance. Our current Miami-Fort Lauderdale facility is easily accessible to our Latin America and North America regions and ready to keep aircraft in the air and operations running.



From the Airways International Limited to private Bell 505 owners, we have a variety of customers in the Latin America region that use their Bell aircraft for community protection, business or personal missions. Growing our presence in Miami ensures that we can easily service their aircraft, diminish costs and keep our customers flying another day. With new global interest in our products, Bell Miami is ready to offer accessible support when customers need it. And for other regions throughout the world, Bell is constantly seeking new ways to grow our worldwide presence and reach new markets.





Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.



