GA-ASI Integrates SAGE 750 ESM Onto SeaGuardian: Leonardo’s SAGE 750 Provides Enhanced Electronic Support Capability

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.; issued Sept 09, 2020)

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI) has integrated the Leonardo SAGE 750 Electronic Support Measure (ESM) system onto the MQ-9B SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). The SAGE 750 integration was performed by GA-ASI in partnership with Leonardo.



The SAGE 750 installed on SeaGuardian will provide intelligence information on maritime and terrestrial radar emitters over a wide area.



“This will be the first time that our aircraft has featured a fully-integrated, tactical ESM capability,” said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. “SAGE ESM will improve our customer’s ability to make tactical decisions and allow collection of ISR data on selected emitters.” The system will help SeaGuardian operators locate and track surface radars.



“SAGE is a product of Leonardo’s decades of heritage in providing world-class electronic intelligence equipment,” said Mark Hamilton, SVP Electronic Warfare, Leonardo. “We’re proud that our SAGE ESM will be the off-the-shelf option for the SeaGuardian, providing a unique level of situational awareness to operators. We value our close partnership with GA-ASI and are pleased to be supporting the MQ-9B platform with our portfolio of advanced sensors.”





