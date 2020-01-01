Defense Acquisition System Directive Goes into Effect

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 9, 2020)

On Sep. 8, 2020, Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist signed into effect DoD Directive 5000.01, The Defense Acquisition System. In support of the National Defense Strategy, the Defense Acquisition System develops a more lethal force based on U.S. technological innovation and a culture of performance that yields a decisive and sustained U.S. military advantage.



DoDD 5000.01 is the overarching directive that describes the principles governing the acquisition process and emphasizes six main tenets of acquisition implemented via the Adaptive Acquisition Framework.



Representing one of the most transformational changes to acquisition policy in decades, the DoDD 5000.01 re-write was part of a comprehensive redesign of the DoD 5000 Series acquisition policies, which were streamlined and modernized to empower program managers, facilitate flexibility and enhance our ability to deliver capability at the speed of relevance.





DoDD 5000.01 can be found at https://www.esd.whs.mil/Directives/issuances/dodd/.



To learn more about the Adaptive Acquisition Framework, visit https://aaf.dau.edu/.



