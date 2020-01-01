German Armed Forces Procure Retrofit of Dornier 228 Fleet

(Source: RUAG; issued Sept 10, 2020)

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has contracted Aerodata AG and, through subcontracting, its subsidiary OPTIMARE Systems GmbH, for the modernisation of the mission equipment on the two German Dornier 228 maritime surveillance aircraft operated in Germany. As the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the Dornier 228, RUAG MRO International is set to provide selected engineering services.



RUAG MRO International, located in Oberpfaffenhofen and under subcontract to Aerodata AG, works to provide engineering services related to mission equipment removal / installation as well as to support the supplemental military type certification process, amongst others, using RUAG MRO International’s own Dornier 228 test aircraft.



The target of the project is to increase the sustainability of the existing OPTIMARE MEDUSA mission systems, the sensor suites, the communication systems, the spares package, and the ground segment.



The German Navy operates both Dornier 228 aircraft on behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure to monitor the North and Baltic Seas with regards to marine pollution. Both special mission aircraft are based at German Naval Air Wing 3, Nordholz, Germany. The comprehensive retrofit project is being conducted from 2020 to 2023 on Aerodata AG premises at Airport Braunschweig-Wolfsburg.





RUAG MRO International is an independent supplier, support provider and integrator of systems and components for civil and military aviation worldwide. It also develops and supports simulation and training systems and solutions for international trained security forces. In addition, as the manufacturer (OEM) of the Dornier 228, a versatile aircraft for special missions as well as passenger and cargo operations, RUAG International focuses on customer support solutions, including OEM services.



