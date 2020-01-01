Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 9, 2020)

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,941,785 firm-fixed-price modification (P00018) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-17-C-0030.



This modification increases the total contract value to produce, deliver, install and integrate, in country, a fully assembled AH-1Z flight training device for the government of Bahrain.



Work will be performed in Broken Bow, Oklahoma (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (30%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,941,785 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



