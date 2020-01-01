New Patrol Boat for the West Coast

(Source: Swedish Defence Materiel Agency; FMV; issued Sept 09, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Sweden’s FMV has returned the fifth and final Tapper-class fast patrol boat to the Swedish Navy’s Amphibious Regiment in Gothenburg, after completing an upgrade which included a new bridge, new engines and a new sonar. (FMV photo)

The Swedish Armed Forces Materiel Administration has delivered the patrol boat HMS Ärlig to the 17th patrol boat company at the Amphibious Regiment in Gothenburg. Thus, the fifth and final patrol boat is delivered to the company.



The five surveillance boats that FMV has now delivered have undergone a lifetime extension where, among other things, the command bridge has been rebuilt and engines and sonar have been replaced.



“Despite the pandemic, we have managed to get most things done on schedule,” says Camilla Wallentinsson, project manager in marine equipment at FMV. “What made it possible was that everyone involved, including the Swedship Marin shipyard, its subcontractors and the test command, did their utmost to get us to the finish line.”



In the defense policy document “Sweden Defense 2016–2020,” priority was given to national defense with, among other things, anti-submarine capability. Here, the surveillance boats come into the picture to protect shipping and Sweden's territorial waters, from intrusion. Not least in Gothenburg, through which 30 percent of Sweden's foreign trade passes every year.



“With the new systems that the patrol boat now has, the unit's operational capability increases in several areas. Together with the expected re-establishment of an amphibious battalion in Gothenburg, the capability for armed combat within the naval arena will be significantly improved,” says Captain Magnus Augustinson, head of the 17th patrol boat company.



The Swedish archipelago constitutes a complex environment which means that the navy needs short reaction times. The patrol boats must be able to carry out several different tasks such as maritime surveillance, protection of shipping, submarine hunting and acting in the event of an attack. It requires both sensors and equipment that are adapted to the environment to achieve optimal effect.



“The patrol boats are an important part of the country's defense line and constitute an important subset in the ongoing maritime surveillance. The system is also a qualified resource in, for example, submarine hunting operations, but also in other types of operations within the entire conflict scale, from the normal situation via security policy crisis to the armed attack,” says Deputy Chief of the Navy, Brigadier General Peder Ohlsson.



-ends-



