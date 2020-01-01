Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 9, 2020)

Raytheon Missiles Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a ceiling $125,000,000 four-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8675-20-D-0002) for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) system improvement program.



This contract provides for delivery of software updates to the AMRAAM inventory.



Software development activities are expected to use a recognized agile framework consisting of government / Prime collaboration through repeatable increments of study, development, integration, test and capability demonstration.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2026.



An initial task order (FA8675-20-F-1026) will be awarded concurrently with the basic contract, for a total cost-plus-fixed-fee face value of $1,192,809.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $678,402 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



