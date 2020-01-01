China's Biggest Airshow to Go Ahead as Originally Planned - Event Organizer (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sept. 09, 2020)

BEIJING --- China’s International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country’s biggest airshow, will go ahead in November, the organizer said on Wednesday, backtracking on an earlier announcement the 2020 event had been canceled due to COVID-19.“As of now, China’s 13th Zhuhai Airshow will still be held as scheduled. If there is any change, please refer to the official news and website,” a spokesman said in a second statement.An email from the spokesman earlier on Wednesday had said that the airshow, scheduled for November, had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the next one will take place in 2022. He later said that statement was based on his own “prediction”. (end of excerpt)-ends-