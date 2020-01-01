Defense Starts Replacement of Medium-Range Air Defense

(Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 09, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

During the Nuclear Security Summit in 2014, four NASAM launch installations were set up in and around The Hague. Dutch forces also operate Patriot PAC-3 missiles for longer-range ground-based air defense. (Dutch MoD photo)

The Ministry of Defense will start this year with the Replacement of Medium Range Air Defense (MRAD) project. It concerns the replacement of the current air defense missiles and launch facilities for the medium range (up to 50 kilometers).



The first new equipment of the Ground-Based Air Defense Command is expected from mid-2025, State Secretary Barbara Visser informed the House of this intention yesterday.



MRAD has an essential role in ground-based air defense and thus the protection of units, objects and areas. It protects against attacks from aircraft, helicopters, large unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and cruise missiles. Its technical development and dissemination is increasing rapidly. This, in combination with the development of the global security situation, means that the importance of MRAD will only increase.



The current capacity consists of the NASAMS-2 (Norwegian advanced surface to air missile system II) and the AIM-120B AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile). Both the missiles and the launcher will reach the end of their technical life between 2023 and 2025.



To remain relevant, the new capability must be able to intercept smaller and faster targets at greater ranges. In addition, the new system must be more mobile, flexible and faster.



The higher mobility of the launch installation is required by the current Defense-wide Replacement of Operational Wheeled Vehicles program. The new system should preferably be operated by fewer people and be protected against cyber threats and electronic warfare.



The project provides not only launchers and missiles, but also training and training resources and integration into the current Army Ground Based Air Defense System.



For this project, the Ministry of Defense is looking at collaboration between public and private parties, both nationally and internationally. So-called military off the shelf products are assumed. These are existing, proven resources where the risks are low.



The project involves between 100 million and 250 million euros.



-ends-



