SRC Demonstrates On-the-Move Counter-UAS Technology at Apollyon Test Event

(Source: SRC Inc.: issued Sept. 10, 2020)

SRC says its Silent Archer technology detected, tracked, and defeated UAS while moving using integrated radar, optical, electronic warfare (EW) and cyber sub-systems. (SRC photo)

SYRACUSE, NY --- SRC Inc., recently demonstrated an on-the-move configuration of the Silent Archer counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) technology at the Apollyon test event at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.



SRC integrated systems from our partners Persistent Systems, Copious Imaging, and Defense Research Associates, to demonstrate the only on-the-move counter-UAS solution during the event. The Silent Archer technology detected, tracked, and defeated UAS while moving using integrated radar, optical, electronic warfare (EW) and cyber sub-systems.



SRC's Silent Archer counter-UAS technology is a system of systems designed for rapid deployment. The on-the-move configuration consists of SRC's SkyChaser radar, counter-UAS camera systems, multi-mission EW system, tactical radio, and mobile decision framework to detect, track, classify, and defeat hostile UAS. The Silent Archer on-the-move configuration is designed to be modular and can be reconfigured with different sensors and effectors to adapt to specific mission requirements.



"This successful demonstration confirmed the effectiveness of Silent Archer's on-the-move counter-UAS capabilities to protect warfighters," said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC, Inc. "We are excited to showcase how this advanced counter-UAS technology is ready for the field to help support our customers' urgent needs."





