Lithuanian Troops Will Be Armed with German Pistols Heckler & Koch SF P9 SF Paddle

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 10, 2020)

In order to achieve new quality in the Lithuanian Armed Forces and ensure provision of modern soldier equipment, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence has concluded an agreement with the German company Heckler & Koch and will provide its troops with pistols SFP9 SF Paddle. These pistols were chosen as the ones that best meet the needs of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.



The decision to purchase new pistols for Lithuanian troops was made in order to abandon using different calibre pistols and change over to the use of uniform calibre 9x19 mm pistol ammunition, leaving still usable ones for reserve and replacing weapons that are running out of resources.



The value of the concluded agreement totals to about 1.57 million euros. The agreement also provides for the possibility of purchasing additional pistols if necessary. It also includes training of personnel to operate the newly acquired weapons.



According to the agreement, the new pistols will be delivered to the Lithuanian Armed Forces by the end of 2021.



The German manufacturer Heckler & Koch’s pistols SF P9 SF Paddle were selected from models of thirteen manufacturers as the most suitable for the needs of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The process of selecting a pistol model also included test firing in various conditions - the firing was performed in shooting ranges of different types, in the tactical field and intervention building.



Currently, the Lithuanian Armed Forces is using Austrian GLOCK 17, American COLT 1911, and Czech ČZ75 pistols, most of which are already running out of resources.



The modernization of the Lithuanian Armed Forces armament and infrastructure is the top priority of the national defence system. After reaching, for the first time since the restoration of independence, the minimum 2% GDP financing provided for in the commitments to NATO, very important projects were launched: acquisition of infantry fighting vehicles, armoured combat support vehicles, installation of modern artillery systems, enhancement of airspace surveillance and air defence capabilities, renewal of military armament and equipment.



