Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 10, 2020)

Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, California, has been awarded a $193,300,000 single-award, firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable-no-fee contract for the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) contractor logistic support.



This contract provides continuous depot-level contractor services by replacing the previous contract that expired on July 20, 2020.



Work will be performed in San Diego, and is expected to be completed September 2027.



This is a mix of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and non-FMS requirements. FMS customers comprise an estimated 56% of the value of the contract and include Australia, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United Kingdom.



Fiscal 2020 through 2025 operations and maintenance; research, development, test and evaluation; aircraft procurement; and FMS funds are expected to be placed against the contract.



FMS funding in the amount of $236,134 are being obligated at time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



