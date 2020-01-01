Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 10, 2020)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $27,790,850 amended undefinitized contract action for the France MQ-9 Block 5 weaponization and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Pod integration effort.



This contract provides for the weaponization of the French Air Force MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft and integration of the FMS Pod onto the French Air Force MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. This contract involves 100% FMS to France.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,862,088 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-20-F-2390 P00003).



-ends-



