Saab Receives Order for Anti-Ship Missiles from Germany

(Source: Saab; issued Sept. 11, 2020)

A computer-generated image showing Saab RBS15 anti-ship missiles in flight. Germany, which has operated the missile since 2011; has placed a repeat order for Mk. 3 versions worth about €160 million. (Saab image)

Saab has received an order from its German partner Diehl Defence for the RBS15 anti-ship missile for provision to the German Navy. The order value is approximately 1.7 BSEK with deliveries between 2022 and 2026.



This order is part of a framework agreement between Saab and Diehl Defence, which offers the possibility for additional procurement in the future, where Saab’s share is up to approximately 1.5 BSEK. The agreement allows orders to be placed until the end of 2024.



The RBS15 missiles and launcher systems provided in this order will be placed on the German Navy’s Braunschweig Class corvettes. In addition to the missile systems, the order also includes associated equipment and services. The German Navy has been a user of RBS15 since 2011.



“We are proud to continue to support the German Navy with additional RBS15 systems. This framework agreement is an important milestone in our long-standing cooperation with Diehl Defence and our relation with Germany. We look forward to continue building our partnership and supporting the German Navy’s capability with our state-of-the art anti-ship missile systems”, says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.



“The new contract award is a sign of confidence from the German Navy and government authorities toward Diehl Defence and its strategic cooperation with Saab in the field of modern weapon systems destined for the Navy”, added Helmut Rauch, CEO and President of the Corporate Division Board of Diehl Defence.



RBS15 provides naval operators with a long range all weather anti-ship and sea denial capability and is designed to overcome the challenges of the modern naval battlespace. Built for deployment on multiple platforms, the RBS15 missile system currently serves with the armed forces of several nations around the world. The RBS15 anti-ship missile solution is jointly produced by Saab and Diehl Defence.





