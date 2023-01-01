Boeing in Talks with FAA About New Reported 787 Production Issue (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Sept. 11, 2020)

By David Shepardson

Boeing Co said late on Thursday it was in discussions with U.S. safety regulators about a manufacturing issue found last year in its 787 Dreamliner.KOMO News Radio in Seattle reported the issue involved the vertical tail fin on the 787, citing federal records, and could affect 680 airplanes.It was the fourth reported production issue disclosed in recent days involving the 787.Asked about the latest issue, the Federal Aviation Administration reiterated on Thursday it “is investigating manufacturing flaws affecting certain Boeing 787 jetliners” but had made no decisions whether to issue new airworthiness directives.KOMO said the issue involved excessive gaps that could pose a safety concern and cause strain on the structure of the plane over time. (end of excerpt)-ends-