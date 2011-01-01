Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin Held a Briefing on the Preparation and Conduct of the Maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020"

Today, Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Alexander Fomin held a briefing for foreign military attaches, where he informed them about the preparation and conduct of the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020".



The Deputy head of the military department said that in accordance with the training plan of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for 2020, it is planned to hold the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" in the third decade of September. This event is the final stage of preparation in 2020 for the Southern Military District and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation as a whole.



"Such maneuvers are conducted in accordance with the existing training system of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. It provides for a cycle of exercises with the troops of each military district once every four years. The previous similar maneuvers on the territory of the Southern Military District took place in 2016," Alexander Fomin said.



In addition, large-scale exercises and maneuvers were also conducted in the territories of the Western and Eastern military districts in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and in the Central Military District last year. This year it is again the turn of the Southern Military District.



The "Kavkaz 2020" exercise is planned to be held from September 21 to 26 under the leadership of the Chief of the General staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, in two stages.



At the first stage, the military authorities will plan military operations in the conditional military-political environment created for the maneuvers.



Issues of interaction between the military contingents of the countries participating in the maneuvers in the fight against international terrorism supported by the armed forces of a mock enemy state will be worked out to repel air attacks, conduct reconnaissance, search and defensive actions.



At the second stage, it is planned to solve the tasks of direct command of units of a multinational group of troops during joint combat operations.



It is planned to conduct drawings of actions of land forces groups of troops, aviation and air defense groups, forces of the Black Sea fleet, the Caspian flotilla when applying a massive fire strike and conducting offensive actions to defeat the opposing mock enemy.



"The military command and control bodies, troops and forces of the Southern Military District, part of the military command and control bodies, troops and forces of the Western Military District, Airborne troops, long-range and military transport aviation are involved in the exercise," the Deputy Defence Minister said.



Alexander Fomin also added that military formations from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan were invited to the exercise to work out joint actions as part of the Land Forces group of troops. Azerbaijan and Iran are invited to participate in the drawings of the maneuvers episodes in the Caspian sea.



"The practical stage of preparation for the maneuvers was started in March 2020, when a series of staff talks with military delegations of the states participating in the maneuvers took place in Moscow," the Deputy head of the Russian military department said.



He also recalled that in July, a surprise inspection of the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, separate formations of Central subordination, Airborne troops, marines of the Northern and Pacific fleets was carried out.



The main purpose of the inspection, which was conducted in preparation for the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020", is to assess the ability of the Armed Forces to ensure military security in the southwest of the country.



In addition, in August, staff negotiations were held with delegations of foreign states involved in the maneuvers on its preparation and for the purpose of joint reconnaissance of the area of the final stage of practical actions of troops at the Kapustin Yar training ground (Astrakhan region).



Also a series of exercises on various types of support for the actions of troops was held in August.



"Information about preparations for major exercises and maneuvers is regularly posted on the website of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, distributed by Russian and foreign news agencies," the Deputy Defence Minister stressed.



Alexander Fomin also said that the following ranges will be used for practical actions of the troops: Kapustin Yar, Ashuluk, Prudboy, Adanak, Rayevsky, ground aviation ranges Arzgirsky and Kopansky.



In addition, in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas, drawings for episodes of actions of groups of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian flotilla, including with the participation of warships of the naval forces of foreign countries, in particular, the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held. The issue of participation of ships of the naval forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being considered.



In total, it is planned to involve about 80 thousand people to participate in the exercise (including formations and units of combat, logistics and technical support, as well as air defense units, the Navy, National guard and The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters).



At the same time, the maximum number of military personnel involved in the maneuvers under a single operational command, which is subject to the Vienna document of 2011, will be up to 12.9 thousand military personnel.



In addition, the exercise will involve up to 250 tanks, up to 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, up to 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems.



Thus, the number of troops involved, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, and the number of planned sorties does not exceed the level that is subject to mandatory monitoring of certain types of military activities established by the Vienna document of 2011.



"However, in order to achieve maximum transparency, we proactively invited to visit the final stage of maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" at the Kapustin Yar (Astrakhan region) the leaders of the defence ministries of several foreign countries as well as representatives of military-diplomatic corps", — said the Deputy head of the Russian Defence Ministry, stressing that the maneuvers "Kavkaz-2020" is purely defensive.



Alexander Fomin added that the main goal of the event is to train troops to conduct combat operations in modern conditions and increase the operational compatibility of the military command bodies of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and partner states.



The Deputy Minister of Defence also noted that practical drawings of troop's actions are held on the territory of the Russian Federation, and when developing the concept of the exercise, a mock enemy was implied that is not related to any particular state.



"These approaches are consistent with the principle of maximum openness and do not affect interstate relations with our foreign partners, " the Deputy head of the military department concluded.



Military Units from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan Were Invited to Train Joint Actions Within Force Groupings

The Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper wrote that about 100 Chinese military have arrived in Russia’s Astrakhan region to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 command and staff exercise.



"Two Y-20 military transport aircraft of the Chinese Air Force with military of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army on board have arrived in the Astrakhan region," it said, adding that the planes had airlifted about 100 military as well as military hardware.



Prior to leaving for Russia, the Chinese military were tested for coronavirus. Russian medics control the wearing of masks and compliance with epidemiological measures.



