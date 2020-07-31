The Ministry of the Armed Forces Receives First Light Surveillance and Reconnaissance Aircraft

(Source: French Directorate General of Armament; issued Sept 11, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomes the reception by the General Directorate of Armaments (DGA), on July 31, 2020, of the first of the two ASLR (Light Surveillance and Reconnaissance Aircraft) ordered in June 2016 from Sabena Technics and Thales. These two aircraft are intended for the Air Force.



The ALSR is capable of performing intelligence missions with a small logistical footprint and high ease of deployment.



The 2019-2025 Military Program Law (LPM) provides for a fleet of eight ALSRs by 2030.



As part of the defense component of the aerospace support plan, the order for the third ALSR will be brought forward, with a view to early delivery to 2023 instead of 2027 as initially planned.



ALSR Light Surveillance and Reconnaissance Aircraft



The ALSR system consists of a Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft and various sensors and equipment to perform intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance missions.



The ALSR will be operated by the Air Force for the benefit of French military intelligence. They will be complementary to other means of information present in the theaters of external operations (drones, Rafale, Atlantique 2, etc.).



Main features of the ALSR system:

-- Wing span: 17 m

-- Length: 14 m

-- Height: 4.3 m

-- Engine: 2 x Pratt & Whitney PT6A-60A turboprops.



