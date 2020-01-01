Elbit Systems Awarded Contract to Supply Additional Complex Composite Structural Assemblies for the F-35 Aircraft

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Sept 14, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elbit Systems – Cyclone Ltd., was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin for the manufacture of assemblies for Forward Equipment Bay assemblies for the F-35. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of four-years.



The contract calls for Elbit Systems to supply assemblies for the F-35’s Forward Equipment Bay – made from composite materials and the associated structures – for all F-35 aircraft variants. Elbit Systems will deliver more than 1,400 components to Lockheed Martin during the contract period. The decision by Lockheed Martin comes as a result of Elbit Systems successful performance on the production of other composite structures for the F-35 program.



This award further expands Elbit Systems work on the F-35, which includes the helmet mounted display systems, the development of the panoramic cockpit display, power amplifiers and 22 different structural assemblies.



Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace Division, said: “We are proud to have been selected by Lockheed Martin to provide additional structural assemblies for the F-35 aircraft. This contract reflects the recognition and trust we have established with Lockheed Martin in our many years of collaborative work”.





