B-1s Train with JASDF, Return to Andersen Air Force Base for BTF Deployment

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued Sept 11, 2020)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii --- Four Air Force B-1B Lancers returned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for Bomber Task Force (BTF) operations, September 10, 2020.



The bombers from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota, deployed to support Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces, and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based international order in the region.



Prior to arriving in Guam, two B-1s integrated with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighters to conduct escort training in the Sea of Japan while the remainder of the B-1s deployed to Andersen AFB.



“This Bomber Task Force deployment, part of the dynamic force employment strategy, showcases our unwavering commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while also demonstrating our ability to provide combat power anywhere, anytime,” said Col. David Doss, 28th BW commander.



U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts BTF operations across the globe as a demonstration of U.S. commitment to collective defense and to integrate with geographic combatant command operations and activities.



Andersen AFB last hosted B-1s in July and Aug. 2020, when bombers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted multiple sequenced bilateral missions.



With the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force. It can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.



-ends-



