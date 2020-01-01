The CIS Air Defense Training Involves an A-50 Radar Patrol and Guidance Aircraft

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 11, 2020)

Today, an A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft flew to the operational airfield of the Central Military District to participate in training with the command bodies and air defense officers of the joint air defense system of the CIS member states.



After refueling, the A-50 aircraft took off to build up the radar field in the duty air zone, where the crew performed tasks to guide Russian Su-27, MiG-29, Kazakh Su-27 and MiG-29, MiG-31 fighters to intercept supersonic and stratospheric targets simulated by MiG-31 aircraft raised from Russian military airfields.



The A-50 aircraft was in the air for more than 5 hours at altitudes from 9,000 to 10,000 meters and carried out more than 10 fighter guidance on targets.



Aviation, radio-technical and anti-aircraft missile units assigned to the joint air defense system from the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan take part in the combat readiness check of the air defence forces on duty today.



During the training, the actions of the command bodies of the interacting parties are practiced when they use the air defence forces on duty for aircraft that violate the rules of use of airspace, aircraft that violate the state borders of the CIS member states, for hijacked aircraft, as well as when providing assistance to the crews of aircraft in distress.



-ends-



