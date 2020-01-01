Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 11, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,049,721 modification (P00004) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008.



This modification provides labor, engineering change order planning, installation and site support activities to operate the Cameri Regional Modification, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade facility for F-35 aircraft for the government of Italy.



Work will be performed in Cameri, Italy (85%); and Fort Worth, Texas (15%), and is expected to be completed by December 2020.



Non-Department of Defense funds in the amount of $9,049,721 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



