Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 11, 2020)

A-Tech Corp., doing business as Applied Technology Associates, Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been awarded a $17,663,490 other transaction prototype project agreement.



The purpose of the agreement is to obtain a ground-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) prototype for the purpose of fixed-site Air Force Air Base Air Defense against Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aerospace system (UAS) threats.



The objective of the Directed Energy Counter-UAS prototype effort is to develop, assemble, and ultimately test a prototype DEW in an operationally relevant environment.



This prototype effort will be divided into two phases, with Phase 2 being an option. Phase 1 consists of prototype design, assembly and contractor test.



Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 10, 2021.



This award is the result of competitive procedures under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Consortium Initiative umbrella agreement FA8604-19-9-4050. A two-step solicitation was issued; 13 white papers and eight proposals were received.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $17,600,106; and fiscal 2020 RDT&E funds in the amount of $63,384 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8604-19-9-4050).



-ends-



