Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 14, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $20,480,000 undefinitized contract modification (P00062) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-000) for additional labor in support of depot maintenance activities associated with the completion of the government of Australia’s first Joint Strike Fighter aircraft induction.



Work will be performed in Williamtown, Australia (95%); and Fort Worth, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed in July 2021.



Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $10,240,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



