Boeing Australia ‘Fires Up’ Engine on First Loyal Wingman Aircraft

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Sept 15, 2020)

Sound on! Together with @AusAirForce, we ran the engine on our first #LoyalWingman unmanned aircraft. Powering on the engine is part of ground testing and preparations for first flight. #AirpowerTeaming pic.twitter.com/OmR2uAE8RO — Boeing Australia (@BoeingAustralia) September 14, 2020

Boeing Australia powered up the commercial turbofan engine on the first Loyal Wingman aircraft in September, as part of ground testing and preparations for first flight.This milestone comes on the heels of Boeing completing the first unmanned Loyal Wingman aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force earlier this year, a major step forward for the unmanned vehicle serving as the foundation for the global Boeing Airpower Teaming System, an artificial intelligence-powered teaming aircraft developed for the global defense market.“This engine run gets us closer toward flying the first aircraft later this year and was successful thanks to the collaboration and dedication of our team,” said Dr. Shane Arnott, program director of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System. “We’ve been able to select a very light, off-the-shelf jet engine for the unmanned system as a result of the advanced manufacturing technologies applied to the aircraft.”-ends-