BREAKING: C.G. Haenel MK556 Wins German Army Tender to Replace G36 (excerpt)

(Source: The Firearms Blog; posted Sept. 14, 2020)

Haenel’s MK556 assault rifle has reportedly won the tender to replace the German Army’s Heckler & Koch’s G36 weapon. Interestingly, Haenel belongs to the Merkel Group, which in turn is owned by the United Arab Emirates’ Tawazun Holding company. (Haenel photo)

After almost six decades with Heckler & Koch, the German Bundeswehr appears to have selected a new supplier for its assault rifle. TFB has followed the process closely and while the decision had been delayed, we knew that a decision from the was due this autumn. We also knew that regardless of the outcome of the German Army’s choice the result would be of great importance for decades to come.According to several sources (see bottom of page for reference) the German Ministry of Defense has chosen C.G. Haenel GmbH to supply the next German Assault Weapon. The initial report came from the German Press Agency (DPA) and has been widely quoted. At the time of writing neither the Bundeswehr nor Haenel have made official statements.Haenel is already supplying the Bundeswehr with the Haenel RS9 sniper rifle (designated the G29 in German service), which we reported about on 2016. Despite this they have long been seen as the underdog in the Bundeswehr’s search for a new service rifle. (end of excerpt)-ends-