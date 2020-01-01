Procurement of New Training Aircraft Suspended

(Source: Swedish Defense Materiel Agency, FMV; issued Sept 14, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com

The SK 60 training aircraft, which has been around for many years, will be replaced with a complete so-called Basic Trainer Aircraft system. FMV has started a procurement and requested tenders.



But the procurement has now been canceled, and FMV has informed all bidders of that.



“We canceled the procurement in August. We had not received a tender that met all the requirements,” said Andreas Säf Pernselius, Project manager at FMV.



Right now, the situation at both FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces is being analyzed, where preparatory work is underway.



The need for a replacement for SK 60 remains. The goal is for the new training system to be ready at Malmen in Linköping for the first batch of pilot students in the summer of 2023.



-ends-



