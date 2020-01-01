Thales Flight Simulator for New H160 Helicopter Ready for Take-Off

Thales’s Reality H flight simulator for the new Airbus Helicopters H160 has achieved a key milestone with Level D Full Flight Simulator (FFS) certification by the French civil aviation authority (DGAC). Reality H ensures that pilots benefit from high-level training with the most comprehensive and versatile simulation equipment on the market.



This first Reality H simulator for the H160 is based on Airbus Helicopters flight models and the Helionix avionics suite. It features a host of Thales innovations to make training exercises more immersive and realistic than ever for pilots and instructors.



These include a unique all-electric motion system to reproduce physical sensations realistically and ensure smooth movements, the intuitive Alexia touchscreen interface for instructors, 4K high-definition imagery with a wide field of view to train pilots in an even more realistic environment, high-fidelity simulation models and flight instruments, and the capacity to create a broad range of training scenarios including operational exercises in extreme conditions.



The Reality H simulator from Thales has been installed at the Helisim centre in Marignane, near Marseille, where pilot training will now begin. Installation has been timed to coincide with the H160’s entry into service, with training sessions starting before the first helicopters are delivered to customers.



Airbus's promising new H160 marks a new generation of civil helicopters. Joining the helicopter product range between the H145 and the H175, this innovative medium helicopter is the first of the H generation which implements new methods of design, production and support. The civil variant of the H160 is designed for such diverse roles as offshore transportation, emergency medical services, business aviation and public services.



“Reality H is ideally suited to the type of missions flown by helicopter pilots today and the special skills they need to develop. It offers high levels of performance and unparalleled realism and flexibility,” said Peter Hitchcock, Vice President for Thales’s Training & Simulation business. “Thales’s role is to help helicopter operators and pilots prepare for their missions, and with Reality H we’re proud to provide our customers with the solution that makes this possible.”



