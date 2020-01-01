Bell Delivers Montenegro Air Force’s First Bell 505

(Source: Bell Textron Inc.; issued Sept. 15, 2020)

Montenegro’s Air Force adds the first of two Bell 505s to train new military and Air Force pilots in the region. (Bell photo)

FORT WORTH, TX --- Bell Textron Inc. announced today that the Montenegro Air Force accepted its first Bell 505. The technical acceptance occurred in July at Bell Prague. The delivery happened today in Montenegro and was accepted by Montenegro Air Force’s Minister of Defence, Predrag Bošković. The second aircraft is expected to be delivered January 2021.



“We are proud to deliver Montenegro Air Force’s first Bell 505,” said Duncan Van De Velde, Managing Director of Europe and Russia. “The Bell 505 is renowned for delivering best-in-class value to our customers. Since the students already have knowledge of menu-driven avionics platforms, the 505s advanced avionics leads to better prepared pilots.”



These new aircraft will be used to train the Montenegrin military in the area. Bell provided training for three pilots with HeliDeal, a Certified Training Facility for 505 pilot training located in Southern France.



“We appreciate Bell being so flexible with the training process,” said Major Goran Senčić. “The virtual training courses were easy to follow and effective in teaching us about the aircraft.”



The Bell 505 continues to have major success within Europe and other parts of the world. The aircraft includes a high-tech flight deck and adaptable cabin design making it extremely cost-competitive and capable for any challenge. With the latest integrated Garmin avionics suite and FADEC-controlled engine, the aircraft provides increased situational awareness and safety, allowing pilots to focus on training and reducing pilot workload. Additionally, the high inertia rotor system enables students to gain confidence in learning auto rotations.



“With the cost effectiveness and flexible cabin space, the Bell 505 is the best trainer aircraft on the market,” said Lt. Col. Bojan Blagojević, Commander of the Air Force, Armed Forces of Montenegro. “This aircraft is a great addition to our fleet, and we look forward to working with Bell in the future.”



“Bell aircraft, which are unique in the Western Balkans, are the best choice for Montenegrin Armed Forces,” said Predrag Bošković, Minister of Defence, Montenegro Air Force. “It will provide excellent training to our pilots and opportunities to perform various tasks, but perhaps the most important is supporting civil institutions.”



With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator. The customer-driven design of the aircraft places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, blending proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.



The Bell 505s were manufactured by Bell Textron Canada at its facility in Mirabel, Quebec. The sale was facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) through a government-to-government contract. CCC supports the growth of international trade by helping Canadian exporters gain access to foreign government procurement opportunities, worldwide.



