AEHF-6 Protected Communications Satellite Completes on-Orbit Testing

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Sept 15, 2020)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. --- The sixth Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) protected communications satellite successfully completed its On-Orbit Test (OOT) period on Aug. 27, 2020.



“Successful OOT demonstrates that all space vehicle performance requirements have been met and that we are on track for satellite control authority handover to Space Operations Command before the end of the year,” said Erik Daehler, director of Lockheed Martin’s Protected Communications mission area. “This is a great accomplishment for the industry-government team, bringing incredible capability for our warfighters.”



AEHF-6 will be part of a geostationary ring of ten satellites in the AEHF-MILSTAR constellation delivering global coverage for survivable, highly secure and protected communications for strategic command and tactical warfighters operating on ground, sea and air platforms. The satellite adds increased resiliency and advanced capabilities to this constellation, which ensures the ability to transmit data anywhere, anytime.



Besides U.S. forces, the AEHF system also serves international partners Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.



AEHF-6 was successfully launched about five months ago, on March 26, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket. The launch was the first mission launch for the U.S. Space Force.



As prime contractor, Lockheed Martin Space developed and manufactured all six AEHF satellites at its production facility located in Sunnyvale, California.



The AEHF team is led by the Production Corps, Geosynchronous Earth Orbit/Polar Division, at the U.S. Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center, located at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



-ends-



