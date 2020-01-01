Hunter Class Frigate Program Doing More with Australian Industry

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 16, 2020)

The Australian Government is examining more opportunities for Australia’s local industry in the Hunter Class Frigate Program with three feasibility studies for Australian industry to participate in the build phase of the first three frigates.



Prime contractor ASC Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of BAE Systems Australia, has engaged Queensland-based Craig International Ballistics to investigate an Australian solution for ship bridge windows and armour protection.



Adelaide-based REDARC Defence Systems has also been engaged to explore an Australian solution to LED lighting.



A third Australian company, West Australian based propeller manufacturer Veem is conducting a study to examine security requirements for local propeller manufacture in Australia.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the feasibility studies demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to maximising Australian Industry Content in the construction of Defence’s new anti-submarine warfare frigates.



“We are on track to begin the prototyping phase of the Hunter Class Program at the end of this year, which is why it's vital we continue to form new partnerships with Australian industry as we look ahead to the build phase,” Minister Reynolds said.



“These feasibility studies announced today build on a feasibility study already underway into locally manufactured main reduction gearboxes for future Hunter batches.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said Australian industry is being assessed for new opportunities in the design, manufacture, testing and installation of equipment on the Hunter Class frigates.



“These feasibility studies ensure Australian companies are given every chance to contribute not only to the Hunter Class build, but to our continuous Naval Shipbuilding endeavor more broadly,” Minister Price said.



ASC Shipbuilding has committed to achieving 58 per cent Australian Industry Content over the life of the acquisition contract.



The study findings are expected to conclude by the end of this year.



Hunter Contracts for Australian Companies

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Sept 16, 2020)

BAE Systems Australia’s shipbuilding business, ASC Shipbuilding, is pleased to place three new feasibility studies to support the Hunter Class Frigate Program.



ASC Shipbuilding has placed orders with Craig International Ballistics, REDARC Defence Systems and Veem to undertake studies into whether three additional Australian companies can form part of the supply chain for the build phase of the first batch of frigates:



--Craig International Ballistics will investigate whether they can provide an Australian solution for ship bridge windows and armour protection

--REDARC Defence Systems will explore if it can provide an Australian solution to LED lighting throughout the ships, and

--Veem will study security requirements for local propeller manufacture in Australia.



These feasibility studies form part of ASC Shipbuilding’s strategy for maximising Australian industry involvement in the Hunter Class Frigate Program, and beyond.



ASC Shipbuilding Managing Director Craig Lockhart said: “With a 30-year life-span, the building of nine submarine hunting warships provides an enormous opportunity for the nation to advance our sovereign shipbuilding capability and create long-term prospects for Australian industry.



“I have absolute confidence in Australian industry to bring ingenuity and innovation to the Hunter program, while at the same time providing valuable employment opportunities in the nation’s advanced manufacturing sector at a time when we’ve never needed it more.”



Veem Managing Director Mark Miocevich said: "VEEM is very pleased to be part of a feasibility study to examine security requirements for local high level defence propeller manufacturing in Australia.



“VEEM operates the most advanced commercial propeller manufacturing facility in the world and being considered for the manufacture of the new anti-submarine warfare frigates is an exciting proposition. BAE Systems has a long history in Defence in Australia and have shown over that time, their commitment to supporting Australian Industry Content across a broad range of programs.”



REDARC Defence Systems General Manager Sales, Mike Hartas, said: “REDARC Defence Systems is proud to have secured a contract with the Hunter Class Frigate Program to explore how we as a local designer and manufacturer of advanced electronics systems can contribute to the first batch of ships and look at how this could flow down across our local supply chain.



“The outcome of this study, which although does not guarantee work, does ensure we are able to present to the program and the Government the value that we can contribute to the National Shipbuilding and Sustainment Plan.”



Craig International Ballistics CEO James Craig (CEO) said: “Craig International Ballistics is a Gold Coast manufacturer that produces advanced ballistic protection systems.



“As a provider of ballistic protection to many Australian Defence Force assets, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our Australian Industry Capability for the Hunter Class Frigate Program.”





The Hunter Class Frigate Program is the biggest surface ship building program ever undertaken in Australia. Nine submarine-hunting warships will be built at Osborne in South Australia by ASC Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of BAE Systems Australia.



Prototyping is on track to begin in December 2020. Contracts have already been awarded to BlueScope Steel AIS, Infrabuild Steel Centre, GHD Group Limited and MG Engineering.



Manufacturing will start on the first frigate at Osborne in 2022. Each frigate will comprise 22 blocks which will be manufactured and consolidated on site at Osborne.



