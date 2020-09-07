28th MSPO Unveils Patriot Launcher for the First Time

(Source: US Army; issued Sept 14, 2020)

Polish soldiers on a Patriot Launching System at the 28th International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO 2020 on Sept 8, 2020 in Targi Kielce, Poland. (US Army photo)

TARGI KIELCE, Poland --– Alpha Battery supported the 28th International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO 2020 with a M901 Patriot Launching Station for the first time in history.



On 08 to 10 September, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers showcased the Patriot Launching System to 13 countries including over 50,000 visitors from around the world. This expo is held biennially and exhibits international land, air-land and homeland defense to countries within the alliance in support of full spectrum joint and combined contingency operations with its coalition partners.



“The Trade Show was beneficial in that it showcased the capabilities of our Allies and Partners and strengthens our ties as we continue to build strong relationships,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rehema Kabiru, Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Executive Officer.



On 07 September 2020, Soldiers from the 5-7 ADA, Alpha Battery with four transportation vehicles, made their way to Targi Kielce, Poland in order to deliver the Patriot Launching Station which was successfully line-hauled across international borders for the expo.



1st Lt. Rehema Kabiru along with, Sgt. James Taylor, Sgt. Berrio Marcelo, Spc. Griffin McGinty, and Pfc. James Wright arrived in Targi Kielce to work with organizers from the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw as well as many distinguished visitors.



Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment provided advanced technical assistance through the use of static displays demonstrating their expertise and professionalism. Many of the topics and technical guidance discussed were centered on the distinctive characteristics of the Patriot Launching Station, where a diverse audience gained a better understanding of the capabilities of the Patriot Missile System through interactions with vendors and other expo participants.



The Polish military recently purchased the Patriot and took the time to view it closer in anticipation of the arrival for their equipment, added Lt. Kabiru.



“Our participation in the Tradeshow allows us to demonstrate our commitment to Allies and Partner Nations. It gives the individual Soldiers an opportunity to be in the same environment as that partner,” said Lt. Kabiru.



Leaders worldwide need not look very far outside the walls of this expo in order to find the industries next generation innovations to include the continuum of defense and security in its practical application.



-ends-



