Military Will Receive New Rosomaks and Thousands of Ammunition

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defense; issued Sept 14, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Polish military will receive new Rosomak wheeled armored vehicles fitted with Spike anti-tank missiles, as well as additional ammunition, through contracts signed on Sept. 14 by Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak. (Polish MoD photo)

“We consistently equip the Polish Army. Whenever possible, we direct orders to the Polish defense industry. Today, the Ministry of National Defense has ordered, among others, the Rosomak wheeled armored carriers intended for transporting the service of Spike anti-tank guided missiles,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defense.



Contracts with PGZ



On Monday in Warsaw, contracts for new equipment and ammunition for the Polish Army were signed between the Ministry of Defense and companies of the Polish defense industry.



“The Polish Army will receive ammunition for cannons, cannon-howitzers and howitzers. I would like to emphasize that last year, for example, more than 60% of the orders of the Ministry of National Defense were directed to the Polish defense industry, and in absolute numbers it is PLN 6.8 billion, i.e. practically doubling the volume of orders from years ago,” Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said after signing supply contracts for military equipment.



Signed with the companies Mesko S.A. and Rosomak S. A., the contracts cover the delivery to the Polish Army of KTO Rosomak-S, adapted for the transport of Spike anti-tank missiles, as well as missiles for the Dan cannon howitzers, cannon shells and missiles for the Goździk howitzers.



“Our main task is to modernize the technical equipment of the Polish Army, but we also remember that this modernization should take place using the potential of the Polish defense industry. This is important for two reasons. Firstly, because each sovereign state tries to ensure that - especially ammunition - but also other equipment serving the army, is produced in the widest possible scope in the country,” stressed the head of the Ministry of National Defense.



The minister added that orders for Polish companies also mean thousands of jobs, which we guarantee in this way for the Polish defense industry.



“We are the most important recipient of weapons production and the production of ammunition by the Polish defense industry. We want this potential to be bigger and stronger. We are consistently modernizing the technical equipment of the Polish Army, and we are consistently strengthening the defense capabilities of the Republic of Poland because security is our primary and main task,” added Minister M. Błaszczak.



The implementation of the signed contracts is planned for the years 2020-23.



