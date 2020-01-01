Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 16, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a $298,044,362 firm-fixed-price Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications contract.



This contract provides a payload to develop hardware and software.



Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed May 2025.



This is a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $31,190,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8808-20-C-0049).



