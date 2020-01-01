GE Aviation Delivers First F110 Engines to Power USAF’s F-15EX

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Sept. 16, 2020)

EVENDALE, OH --- GE Aviation has delivered its first F110-GE-129 engines for the United States Air Force’s F-15EX advanced fighter.



In June, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCM) awarded GE Aviation a Lot 1 contract to produce 19 F110-GE-129 engines, including installs and spares and modernized engine monitoring system computers for the F-15EX.



“GE’s F110 production line is fully operational and ready to serve the F-15EX program in support of the National Defense Strategy,” said Shawn Warren, GE Aviation’s vice president and general manager of large combat and mobility engines. “We’re proud to deliver these engines to Boeing and do our part to ensure the Air Force’s rapid fielding requirements are met to maintain fighter aircraft capacity.”



GE Aviation’s F110-GE-129 engine is the only engine tested, integrated and certified for the fly-by-wire F-15EX. In 2014, GE began investing resources and made a long-term commitment to become qualified on the F-15EX. GE has significant experience and expertise in aircraft integration, which it accomplished with Boeing through technology and software upgrades, software version changes, and enhancements in F110 performance and durability.



The F110 family of engines has surpassed 10 million flight hours. The F110 powers all the F-15s delivered in the last eight years.





