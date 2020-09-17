Florence Parly and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Lay Foundation Stone of the Franco-German Tactical Transport Squadron

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Sept. 17, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Pour la première fois, avions, personnels navigants et mécaniciens vont travailler au sein d'une même entité franco-allemande. Cette intégration inédite témoigne de la force et de la cohérence de l’Europe de la défense que nous appelons de nos vœux : du concret. pic.twitter.com/9pVKiYv9ez — Florence Parly (@florence_parly) September 17, 2020

PARIS --- The Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, travels today, Thursday, September 17, to Air Base 105 in Evreux, Normandy, where she will welcome German Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on the occasion of the laying of the first stone of the Franco-German C-130J tactical transport squadron.This new unit will complement the airlift capabilities offered by the A400M in achieving the full scope of operational tactical transport missions of both air forces.Following on from the 2016 declaration of intent between the two countries, this project is part of an ambitious schedule aimed at attaining operational capability from 2021. From 2023, a joint training center will complete the system, thus ensuring the squadron’s full autonomy.This emblematic project demonstrates an exceptional level of ambition in terms of operational cooperation, consolidates the Franco-German partnership, and contributes to the concretization of the European defense dynamic.Ultimately, this pooling of aircraft and personnel aims to optimize resources, better share know-how and develop our interoperability, while sharing operating costs. This military cooperation program, which involves a new level of integration, could serve as a model for other multinational projects.The two ministers will then travel to Manching in Bavaria, where they will visit the industrial facilities at the Airbus Defense and Space site. They will be presented with work relating to the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project and the Eurodrone.Divided between Normandy and Bavaria, today illustrates the excellence of Franco-German cooperation in the aerospace field, both operational and industrial.-ends-