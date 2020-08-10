Icarus Aerospace Joins Forces with CAE Defence and Security

(Source: Icarus Aerospace; issued Sept. 17, 2020)

Loosely modeled on the North American OV-10 Bronco counter-insurgency aircraft, Icarus Aerospace’s TAV (Tactical Air Vehicle) concept is being designed in several specialized versions, one of which will include a towed MAD for ASW warfare. (Icarus image)

Icarus Aerospace is pleased to announce our collaboration with CAE Defence & Security to provide our customers with cost-effective submarine detection and tracking capability. By offering CAE’s MAD-XR in a towed configuration we will remove all sources of aircraft interference and provide a superior magnetic anomaly detection solution.



WASP-M ensures that crew can operate the aircraft in the most demanding scenarios with minimal workload and for prolonged periods of time without excessive fatigue. We bring technology and capability which greatly enhances safety, mission efficiency and ensures success while enabling reduction of crew members on board the aircraft.





A new Canadian company, Icarus Aerospace is a nimble, capable, and lean organization, driven by a multi-disciplinary team with decades of world-class aeronautical product design and development experience. Based in the Montreal aerospace cluster, Icarus will bring disciplined execution along with rigorous program and supply chain-management to the TAV program.



BACKGROUND: Icarus Aerospace Introduces TAV



Issued by Icarus Aerospace on August 10, 2020



Icarus Aerospace today introduced TAV, a clean-sheet aircraft that is a force-multiplier solution for the world’s security and armed forces. The highly customizable, twin-turboprop TAV -Tactical Air Vehicle – is multi-role capable aircraft, with a rugged, versatile, and technologically advanced design.



“We’ve developed TAV to be in alignment with latest international military armed overwatch and persistent presence requirements and challenges. The aircraft platform defines a niche of its own and excels in addressing all existing and future daily threats facing our troops, security forces and our world,” said Marko Ivankovic, Senior Product Development Manager and Flight Test Engineer for Icarus Aerospace.



In its baseline configuration, TAV will deploy with two crew in a tandem cockpit that features latest avionics configuration with sensor fusion and network centric capabilities. With a planned payload of 8,000 pounds, TAV will have an unrefueled endurance of 6 ½ hours at its jet-like high-speed cruise.



Designed from the outset to be optionally-piloted, TAV can utilize its innovative software, avionics and systems to meet a wide variety of mission requirements, including battlefield management, communication relay, aerial refueling, re-arm & re-supply and medivac – with crew, remotely piloted or as a fully autonomous system.



TAV is the first in a family of specialized aircraft, including WASP, a mission-oriented version, focused on Close-Air Support (CAS), Maritime & Coastal Patrol and Anti-Submarine Warfare, and surveillance, and BRANTA, a long endurance, high-altitude optionally-piloted/unmanned combat air vehicle (OPV/UCAV).



“We are now moving TAV into its next stage of development, to ensure that Icarus Aerospace has the financial resources to bring our exciting new program to fruition,” said Ivankovic.



