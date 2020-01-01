Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 17, 2020)

Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $316,733,831 modification (P00015) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00421-18-D-0004.



This modification exercises an option for the procurement of 11,313 AN/ARC-210(v) radios for installation in over 400 strategic and tactical airborne, seaborne and land based (mobile and fixed) platforms for the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, other government agencies and Foreign Military Sales customers.



Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



