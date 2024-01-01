Reception Ceremony of the First Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile System

(Source: Romanian Air Force; issued Sept. 17, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Romania on Sept. 17 took delivery of the first of three Patriot batteries on order for the Romanian Air Force; another four batteries will be delivered after 2024 for the Romanian Army. (RoAF photo)

The reception ceremony of the first Patriot surface-to-air missile system took place today, September 17, at the National Training Center for Air Defense "Brigadier General Ion Bungescu" at Capu Midia, Constanța County.



The main equipment in the composition of the first Patriot system of long-range surface-to-air missiles for the Romanian Air Force began arriving in Romania in August and was transported to the National Training Center for Air Defense "Brigadier General Ion Bungescu", where acceptance testing and reception were carried out.



By equipping Patriot long-range surface-to-air missile systems, the Romanian Army will increase its defensive and deterrent capacity, ensuring a better defense of the national airspace, part of the NATO airspace.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Romania ordered seven Patriot PAC-3+ batteries, of which three are being delivered in a first phase to the Air Force, while the other four will be delivered in 2024-2026 to the Romanian Army.

The cost of acquiring the first Patriot system is $910.1 million, including VAT. The total value of the contract is 3.9 billion euros.)



-ends-



