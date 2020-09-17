Visit of Florence Parly and Her German Counterpart, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to Évreux and Manching

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Sept. 17, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

French and German defense ministers Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (orange jacket) and Florence Parly (white jacket) visited the Airbus Defence and Space plant in Manching, Bavaria, for briefings on the FCAS and other joint programs. (GE MoD photo)





In Évreux, at the 105 “Commandant Viot” air base, the two ministers attended the laying of the first stone of the future Franco-German C-130J tactical transport squadron. For the first time, aircraft, flight crews and ground engineers will function as a true Franco-German entity, within the same unit, in order to carry out operational missions.



This new unit will complement the airlift capabilities offered by the A400M in achieving the full scope of operational tactical transport missions for both Air Forces.



Following on from the 2016 declaration of intent between the two countries, this project is part of an ambitious schedule aimed at operational capacity from 2021. From 2023, a common training center will complete the system, thus ensuring that the squadron will be fully autonomous. By 2024, the squadron will operate ten C-130Js, four French and six German, and will have a staff of 260.

L’Europe de la Défense en marche : sur la base aérienne @105Evreux, la ministre des Armées @Florence_Parly et son homologue allemande @akk viennent de poser la première pierre du bâtiment qui accueillera le premier escadron de transport franco-allemand. pic.twitter.com/IHbgCyidVV — Ministère des Armées (@Armees_Gouv) September 17, 2020

This emblematic project demonstrates an exceptional level of ambition in terms of operational cooperation; it consolidates the Franco-German partnership and contributes to the concretization of the European defense dynamic. Ultimately, this pooling of devices and personnel aims to optimize resources, better share know-how and develop our interoperability, while sharing operating costs. This military cooperation program, which involves a new level of integration, could serve as a model for other multinational projects.



In Manching, Florence Parly and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited the industrial facilities at the Airbus Defense and Space site and had the opportunity to interact with the staff. They were given presentations related to the Future Combat Air System (SCAF) project and the Eurodrone.

„Mit unseren französischen #Freunde|n setzen wir ein europäisches Zeichen. Mit der multinationalen Kooperation #FCAS beschreiten wir gemeinsam mit der #Rüstungsindustrie neue Wege“ so Ministerin Kramp-Karrenbauer @akk. #Handlungsfähigkeit #Ability2Act #Europa #Luftwaffe pic.twitter.com/RS7O1538hb — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) September 17, 2020

Initiated in 2017 to replace the current Rafale and Eurofighter fleets, the SCAF program is currently in the research and technology phase. The design of a demonstrator is expected in 2026.



Divided between Normandy and Bavaria, this day illustrates the excellence of Franco-German cooperation in the aerospace field, both operational and industrial.



Defence Ministers of Germany and France Visit Airbus in Manching

(Source: Airbus; issued Sept. 17, 2020)