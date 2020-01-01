Bradleys Arrive into Syria to Support OIR Mission

(Source: Operation Inherent Resolve; issued Sept. 18, 2020)

US Army soldiers unload Bradley IFVs from a C-17 on an air strip near north-eastern Syria, (possibly in Syria) on Saturday. The vehicles will be operated by the 6th Infantry Regiment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (US Army photo)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- Bradley armored vehicles rolled into eastern Syria and will be used by service members in support of Operation Inherent Resolve’s mission of working by, with and through Partner Forces to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh.



The mechanized infantry assets will preserve Coalition forces freedom of movement to continue defeat Daesh operations safely.



“The mechanized infantry assets will help ensure the force protection of Coalition forces in an increasingly complex operating environment in northeast Syria,” said Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman, CJTF-OIR. “The Coalition forces remain steadfast in our commitment of ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh.”



The mechanized forces moving into Syria hail from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas. The unit is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of Operation Spartan Shield based in Kuwait.



The Department of Defense last repositioned Bradleys in Syria in October 2019 to partner with Syrian Democratic Forces to defeat Daesh remnants, protect critical infrastructure and deny Daesh access to revenue sources.



-ends-



