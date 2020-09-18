First Patrol Vessel of Qatari Naval Program Launched
(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 18, 2020)
(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)
In addition to launching the first of two OPVs on order, Fincantieri on the same day also cut first metal for the fourth Qatari corvette; the first was launched in February and the second and third are under construction. (Fincantieri photo)
LA SPEZIA, Italy --- Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini this morning, at the Muggiano shipyard, attended the launch of the first patrol vessel of the Qatari naval program, the result of a €4 billion Qatari order to Fincantieri in 2016. In the morning the bilateral agreement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Qatari Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah.
The Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar, Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah, took part today, at the Fincantieri Muggiano shipyard, in the launch ceremony for the first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ordered by Qatar from Fincantieri. Also present were the President of Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo, the Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Bono and the Ambassador of Italy to Qatar, Alessandro Prunas.
Today's launch is part of the larger order, worth approximately 4 billion, which provides for the supply to Qatar of seven new-generation surface ships, including four corvettes, one amphibious ship and two patrol vessels. The contract between Qatar and Fincantieri was signed in 2016, as part of a Government-to-Government agreement between Italy and Qatar.
(Source: Fincantieri; issued Sept. 18, 2020)
TRIESTE, Italy --- The technical launch of the first-in-class patrol vessel (OPV - Offshore Patrol Vessel) “Musherib,” ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the Muggiano (La Spezia) yard, in the presence of the Italian Minister of Defence Lorenzo Guerini, of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, of the Chief of Staff of the Qatari Emiri Navy Maj. Gen. Abdulla Hassan Al Suleiti, and of the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, welcomed by the Chairman and CEO of Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo and Giuseppe Bono.
The launch, held privately and in full compliance with the current health regulations, followed the first steel cutting of the vessel “Sumaysimah”, fourth corvette of the same program.
The “Musherib” OPV vessel, to be delivered in 2022 and whose design is consistent with the RINAMIL for Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) rules, will be a flexible type of ship capable of performing several services, from surveillance to combat functions.
It is about 63 meters long, 9.2 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 30 knots and it will accommodate as many as 38 of crew members. The propulsion system has four variable pitch propellers, two to starboard and two to the left, each in line with a diesel propulsion engine.
Furthermore, the vessel will be capable of operating a RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through a crane located at the stern.
The contract, worth nearly 4 billion euros to Fincantieri, envisages the supply of seven surface vessels, including four corvettes, one amphibious vessel (LPD - Landing Platform Dock), and two patrol vessels (OPV - Offshore Patrol Vessel) as well as support services in Qatar for further 10 years after the delivery of the vessels.
All the ships are entirely built in the Group’s Italian shipyards, ensuring continuity to the activities until 2024 as well as guaranteeing an important impact on the main Italian defense companies.
