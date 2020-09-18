First Patrol Vessel of Qatari Naval Program Launched

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept. 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In addition to launching the first of two OPVs on order, Fincantieri on the same day also cut first metal for the fourth Qatari corvette; the first was launched in February and the second and third are under construction. (Fincantieri photo)





The Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of Qatar, Khalid bin Mohammad al Attiyah, took part today, at the Fincantieri Muggiano shipyard, in the launch ceremony for the first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ordered by Qatar from Fincantieri. Also present were the President of Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo, the Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Bono and the Ambassador of Italy to Qatar, Alessandro Prunas.



Today's launch is part of the larger order, worth approximately 4 billion, which provides for the supply to Qatar of seven new-generation surface ships, including four corvettes, one amphibious ship and two patrol vessels. The contract between Qatar and Fincantieri was signed in 2016, as part of a Government-to-Government agreement between Italy and Qatar.

