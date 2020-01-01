Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 21, 2020)

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $351,810,277 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-4314 for the USS Boise (SSN 764) early production period that encompasses continued advance planning, execution services, production and availability preparations for the USS Boise engineered overhaul.



This contract modification includes options, which if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this action to $355,015,496.



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $351,810,277 will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $351,810,277 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



-ends-



