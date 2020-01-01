Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 21, 2020)

The MITRE Corp., Bedford, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $463,002,062 cost reimbursement option contract for support to the Air Force from MITRE as the administrator of the National Security Engineering Center Federally-Funded Research and Development Center.



Work will be performed in Bedford, Massachusetts; McLean, Virginia; and various locations throughout the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $158,100 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8702-19-C-0001).



