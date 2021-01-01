Government Decision to Increase Defence Spending

(Source: Swedish Government Office; issued Sept 21, 2020)

The Swedish government has proposed to parliament that the defence sector should be allocated an additional SEK 5 billion in 2021.



The decision also concludes that the previous decisions of additional SEK 5 billion annually towards defence over the next five years (until 2025) remains in place.



By the end of 2020, the Government will present a defence bill to the parliament. In the upcoming defence bill, the Government intends to propose objectives for the total defence, and revised objectives the military and civilian defence, as well as the development of the Swedish Armed Forces war fighting organisation up to 2030.



Furthermore, it will outline a broad range of issues such as security policy, defence acquisition, research and development, skills supply, military security services, cyber defence and international defence cooperation.



