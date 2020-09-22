Britain Looks to Reduce Order for Boeing E-7 AEW Planes As Cost Explodes

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Sept. 22, 2020)

Britain ordered five Boeing E-7 Wedgetail AEW aircraft in March 2019 for $1.98 billion, but is now looking to reduce its order as, in the past 16 months, the cost has increased to £2.1 billion, or $2.68 billion at current exchange rates. (RAAF photo)