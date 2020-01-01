GKN Aerospace Starts Shipping Engine Components from New Facility in Johor, Malaysia

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Sept. 22, 2020)

GKN Aerospace has shipped the first aero-engine components from its site in Johor, Malaysia. The CFM56 low-pressure compressor components have been delivered to an Asian engine MRO service provider.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the base certification to GKN Aerospace’s Johor facility in Malaysia for the repair of CFM56 aero-engine parts earlier this year. Site certification process for additional FAA certifications is on track.



The Johor site today employs approximately 70 people and will be the GKN Aerospace Repair Centre for customers in the APAC region, servicing engine low pressure compressor (LPC) components for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7 and V2500. The facility will complement GKN Aerospace’s existing component repair facility in San Diego, CA. The site has an important strategic growth role in GKN Aerospace’s global manufacturing and development footprint in Asia and will also be home to additional capabilities including research and development activities around the application of additive manufacturing technology into engine parts repair.



Fergus Lopez, site director at GKN Aerospace Malaysia said: “We are really proud of this fantastic achievement. The Malaysian operations team managed to successfully receive, repair, overhaul and release customer parts on a new site, under challenging Covid19 circumstances with a great turnaround time.”



Doug Ramey, global director of sales and customer support said:” This is a true milestone. GKN Aerospace is committed to expanding and growing our global repair business for aero-engine parts. The Malaysia facility will offer our APAC customers a regional, reliable source and real time customer service for fan blades and fan component parts repair.”





GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world’s leading aircraft and aero-engine manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies– for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. GKN Aerospace operates in 14 countries at 48 manufacturing locations employing approximately 17,000 people.



